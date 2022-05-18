OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Launched In China

OnePlus has launched its new smartphone OnePlus Ace Racing Edition, in China. The company had launched OnePlus Ace earlier this year, and now it has launched a Racing Edition for the device.

The highlight of the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is its Dimensity 8100 Max processor and 67W fast charging. Let’s have a more in-depth look at the feature Ace Racing Edition packs.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Specifications

Right off the bat, the phone fits a 6.59-inch Full HD+ LCD Display. The Display has a 120Hz high refresh rate. As mentioned in the highlights, the Ace Racing Edition is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC.

The chipset is coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone boots Android 12 out of the box. On the optics front, the device gets a triple camera setup. In which the primary shooter is a 64MP sensor. The other two sensors in the setup are an 8-MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro sensor. It has a 16 MP shooter on the front for taking selfies and video calls.

Giving all the required juice to the smartphone is a 5000mAh battery supporting 67W fast charging. It features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. OnePlus has used an X-Axis vibration motor in it so that we can expect better haptics on the device.

The device also has a 3.5mm headphone jack and support for NFC. Talking about the pricing, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition is launched with a price tag of 1999 Yuan in the Chinese market. If we convert the pricing to INR, it is around 23000 rupees.

If you wonder about the India launch, OnePlus has not confirmed anything about whether the device will also arrive in India. Anyways what are your thoughts about the company’s latest offering in China? Let us know in the comments.