OnePlus 10T Price & Specs Leaked Through Amazon Listing

A mid-life revive is the staple for OnePlus smartphones (tho with certain exceptions) – and now it seems there’s a new one on the horizon. The latest addition to the family, the OnePlus 10T, is predicted to make the official market debut in 2022, linking the gap between the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and whoever follows suit next year.

Considering that there wasn’t a OnePlus 9T, the news that the company would launch a half-year upgrade cycle was a surprise. However, there’s no lack of OnePlus models with region-specific releases and various Nords; thus, we aren’t sure what to expect from the brand.

Will the OnePlus 10T restore that stability with a sweetly-priced “flagship killer,” Or will the device completely migrate into the premium region?

OnePlus 10T Pricing

Passionategeekz spotted the OnePlus 10T at an Amazon listing, and the smartphone is indeed a flagship valued at €799/ $833. However, Amazon always lists the estimated price on the listings; thus, we can expect the base variant of the device to be less than the listed price. The Amazon listing also mentions the specifications and thus confirming that the rumored specifications will be true for the most part.

OnePlus 10T Specs

Some renders of the OnePlus 10T have been leaked courtesy of cooperation between Smartprix and Steve Hemmerstoffer. The device will feature a 6.7-inch LTPO 2.0 E4AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, offering 12 GB RAM and more than 256 GB internal storage.

The 10T might feature a triple camera setup at the rear side, including a 16MP ultrawide, 2MP macro sensor, and a 50MP main camera. It is also expected to feature a 32 MP selfies camera while the device will pack a 4800mAh battery with 150W fast charging support.

Oneplus 10T Launch details

The launch of the OnePlus 10T is imminent; as per Passionategeekz, an industry source, the company will launch the device in the next month, around early August. The device will likely be available in two main colors: jade green and moonstone black. In mid-august, the device will be officially on scale across different regions, including India, the UK, Spain, France, etc.