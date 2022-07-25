Is OnePlus Parting Ways With Hasselblad?

OnePlus is apparently bidding farewell to Hasselblad. The upcoming OnePlus 10T does not have the Hasselblad camera branding. And rumors suggest that OnePlus might no longer rely on Hasselblad for the camera optimization of its devices.

The overall design of the OnePlus 10T is quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro. However, the company has revealed some details about the device, and it looks pretty inconsistent with its previous iterations. Along with no Hasselblad branding, a few fundamental changes might disappoint you.

Why OnePlus ditching Hasselblad?

Image: OnePlus

The OnePlus 10T is all set to launch on August 3rd with all the bells and whistles OnePlus has to offer. However, there’s no Hasselblad branding this time around. The company partnered with Hasselblad in 2021 to improve its camera optimization to contest the big leagues.

But, the question arises, was the Hasselblad branding good for OnePlus? Well, It was, but not so much, and here’s why. OnePlus made its mark in the industry by marketing itself as the ‘flagship killer.’ Along with top-of-the-line specs, the company offered an attractive price tag.

However, the camera quality was never as good as the likes of Apple, Samsung, or Google. Although the ambitious partnership with Hasselblad improved the color science of the images, it was pretty inconsistent. The photos were too neutral and contrasty compared to the saturated and bright images people tend to like.

Furthermore, fans of the brand also didn’t appreciate the changes Hasselblad brought. All of this leads us to believe that OnePlus might have parted ways with Hasselblad for good. However, the company has always reserved the Hasselblad tag for its high-end flagships. As the OnePlus 9R/9RT, the OnePlus 10R did not include the Hasselblad branding; it’s quite likely we get to see it in the OnePlus 11/ 11 Pro.

While talking about the changes, OnePlus made another significant change which is rather disappointing. According to The Verge, OnePlus is removing its beloved alert slider on the OnePlus 10T. Apparently, OnePlus ran out of space to include an alert slider. Is this the end of alert sliders too? We hope not!

Watch out for the launch of the OnePlus 10T next week, as the phone comes with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 under the hood. It has a 50 MP primary sensor, 16MP ultrawide, and 2MP depth sensor. The device also comes with 256 GB of storage with up to 12 GB of RAM. Are you excited about the OnePlus 10T? Comment down below.