One Punch Man Season 3 Announced

“One Punch Man” is one of the most popular anime ever made and might even be the first anime for many fans of this generation. Although season 2 is not as well received as the critically acclaimed fanbase that is desperately waiting for season 3.

And their wait might be coming to an end very soon. We now have official confirmation that season 3 is in production. Moreover, there’s a cool new key visual to go with the announcement. You can check it out in the next section.

One Punch Man season 3 key visual

The key visual and the announcement have been posted by the official Twitter account and the official website for the anime. The picture shows off Saitama himself and Garou, the main villain of this arc. And, of course, there is the gigantic “3” right in the center to hammer it in.

What will One Punch Man Season 3 be about?

Image Credit: J.C. Staff

The show is about the titular character, otherwise known as Saitama. He’s a hero who has surpassed all limits of humanity through sheer will and hard work. So Saitama is now the absolute strongest hero capable of finishing off any villain in one punch. Although that sounds great, our main character is now stuck with immense boredom and a yearning for a real challenge.

In the two seasons, we have till now, Saitama continues to be a joy to watch as he dispatches powerful villains without breaking a sweat. And now, in the third season, we will continue with the Garou arc, which is about the hero hunter and Bang’s disciple Garou. Furthermore, we do not know which studio will be animating this season yet, so we’re not sure whether we will get subpar season 2-like quality or the jaw-dropping animation from season 1.

That’s all we have for today. Are you excited for season 3? Do you think it will have animation like season 2 or season 1? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.