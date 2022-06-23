“One Piece Film: Red” New Preview Reveals Big Mom Pirates Will Also Be In The Movie

“One Piece Film: Red” is the next film in the popular Shonen franchise One Piece film. Being one of the hottest properties in anime, there is a lot of hype surrounding this movie. Part of that is that Shanks is seemingly important to the plot, but he’s not the only big name in the upcoming flick.

It looks like the Big Mom pirates will also enter the fray. A new preview released for the film shows off their designs for the flick. You can check it yourself in the next section.

‘One Piece Film: Red’ Big Mom Pirates’ character designs

The clip is quite short and does not show off much except the character designs. Moreover, we only see Katakuri, Oven, and Brulee. So maybe only these three will be part of the plot while the other members are still back in Cake Island.

What is the plot of ‘One Piece Film: Red’?

Image Credit: Toei Animation

The film is the fifteenth film in the One Piece franchise but is a bit more special than the others. Unlike the other movies, this one might be canon since Shanks is a big deal in the One Piece world. And of course, the reason he is part of the plot is that the film is all about his daughter Uta.

She is not someone we have met yet in the anime, so it’s odd to see such an important character introduced in a movie. The film takes place on the Island of Music “Elegia,” where Uta resides. She is a person with an otherworldly voice and is hosting her first concert on the mysterious island. We can only imagine how things will pan out on that island when the characters discover she is Yonko Shanks’ daughter.

The film will be released in Japanese theatres on August 6, 2022. Although there is no news on a global release date, for now, we’re sure it will be announced later down the line, possibly by Crunchyroll.