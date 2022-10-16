One Piece Episode 1036 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

After diving into the best moments of the battle between the Worst Generation and Emperors in last week’s special episode. We all are looking forward to One Piece Episode 1036. However, things are not looking suitable for the Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance. In the previous episode, we witnessed Kaido officially announcing that he had defeated Luffy.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

Moreover, Chopper is also facing a tough time fighting against Queen and Perospero. While the rumble ball’s time limit is almost finished, he still gives his best against the ruthless android. There is also something wrong with Momonosuke’s head, and he is still hiding with Shinbou. Furthermore, the straw hat captain continues to fall at the bottom of Wano’s sea.

With things going in Kaido’s favor, we all are begging for the next episode and its events to turn in Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance’s favor. This guide will not only talk about when the new episode comes but also where to watch it. But before we begin, make sure you’re all caught by checking out our guide on One Piece Episode 1035 as well. Now without further ado, let’s talk about the upcoming episode.

Image Credit: Toei

The forthcoming episode will premiere in Japan on October 16, 2022, at 11 AM Japan Standard Time (JST). However, as we all know, the release time will vary in different regions due to time zone differences. So, for those regions, the release date is October 15, 2022, and release times are 7:00 PM Pacific Time (PT)/10:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Moreover, you can watch this epic Shonen anime on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. Furthermore, you can watch all the 1000+ episodes on these platforms.

Can I watch One Piece episode 1036 for free online?

As we all know, both the above-mentioned services provide premium subscriptions, so you have to pay to access these platforms. Furthermore, Crunchyroll does not even give a free trial for its users. So that takes us to our last hope Funimation. Fortunately, the streaming giant offers a free version for new users. So, you can opt for it and watch all the anime you want as long as the trial lasts.

We hope you now have all the information regarding the free streaming part for the new episode. What are your expectations from the latest episode? Do you think Luffy will come back in time? Will Queen continue to bully Chopper? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.