“One Piece” Episode 1031 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

One Piece Episode 1031 is almost here, and fans cannot wait for this very special episode. The last episode concluded with the story of how Luffy and Uta met for the first time, but the next one will be about a man who is extremely important to both of them.

We’re, of course, talking about red haired Shanks the Yonko. He has been one of the most popular and mysterious characters ever since One Piece even started. So now we will finally get a look into the past and motivations of this enigmatic character.

So now that you’re all hyped up, we can finally talk about streaming this upcoming episode. But since this is part of the ongoing mini flashback arc, make sure you’re all caught up by checking out our guide on One Piece Episode 1030 as well. Now with that out of the way, let’s shift our focus back to the new episode.

Image Credit: Toei

The upcoming episode will release in Japan on August 28, 2022, and the release time is going to be 10:00 AM JST. But due to regional time zone differences, some fans will be watching the episode on a slightly different date. For those fans, the release date is August 27, 2022, and the release times are 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET.

And just like all the big-name anime, this one is available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. On both these platforms, you can stream the latest episodes and watch the 1000+ episodes that have been released till now.

Can I watch ‘One Piece’ episode 1031 for free online?

To stream the episode, we first have to shift our focus on which of the two streamers you are using to watch it. If you’re on Crunchyroll, there is unfortunately no way to watch the episode for free. However, Funimation does provide a free trial for its new users. So you can use that to watch this new episode.

And that’s it. Did you like Luffy and Uta’s back story? Did it hype you up even more for the movie? And what do you think we will learn about Shanks in the new episode? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.