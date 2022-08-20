“One Piece” Episode 1030 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Last week saw us go far away from Wano and back in time. Specifically, we went back to Foosha Village about 10 years before the start of the series. We got to see how Luffy and Shanks’ daughter Uta from the One Piece Film: Red-met for the first time.

It is quite a turn to go from the intense battles of Wano back to the humble Foosha village where we see young Luffy and Uta just hang out. The next episode will show more of their story and conclude this flashback arc. Moreover, there will also be a special interaction between Luffy and Shanks, so keep an eye out for that.

So now that you're up to speed with what's to come, we can focus on when and where to watch the new episode. But this episode is very connected to the previous one, so do check out our guide on One Piece Episode 1029 as well.

The new episode is set to arrive in Japan on August 21, 2022, at 10:00 AM JST. However, due to time zone differences, some regions will get the episode a day earlier, on August 20, 2022. For those regions, the release times are 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET.

Most fans probably already know this, but for those that don’t, the anime is available on both Crunchyroll and Funimation. Along with the new episodes, you can also watch the previous 1000+ episodes on it.

To watch the latest episode for free, first, you have to see which of the two streamers you are using. On Crunchyroll, there is sadly no way to watch the new episode for free. But Funimation, on the other hand, does provide a free trial for its new users. So just opt for it and watch the latest episode completely for free.

And that’s all we have for you today. Are you enjoying this fun little side story from Luffy’s past? What do you think Shanks is going to tell Luffy? And what else will we learn about Uta? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.