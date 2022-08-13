“One Piece” Episode 1029 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

After the last episode left not just the fans but the entire internet in shambles, One Piece Episode 1029 will give us a short reprieve before we get back to Wano. That’s right, the titanic climax of the clash between Kaido and Luffy, which kicked off the last episode, is now put on hold for a bit.

Instead, the new episode will take us far back in time, when Luffy was still a kid. It will chronicle the first meeting of Luffy and Uta, who, as you may already know, is part of the new One Piece movie. Moreover, since she is Shanks’ daughter, also expect Akagami to show up, which is always exciting for any One Piece fan.

So now that you got a feel for what’s to come, let’s talk about the release date and where to watch it. But before we begin, we hope you’ve already seen the jaw-dropping One Piece Episode 1028 already. If not, do check out our guide on it. Now without further ado, let’s talk about the upcoming episode.

Image Credit: Toei

The new episode is set to premiere on August 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM JST. But due to regional time differences, some regions will have the episode on August 13, 2022, instead. So release times for these episodes will be 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET.

Although we probably don’t need to specify it, we’ll talk about the streaming site for it too. You can watch it online on Crunchyroll and Funimation. Moreover, both sites will have the new episodes, plus the 1000+ old ones on it as well.

Can I watch ‘One Piece’ episode 1029 for free online?

To watch the new episode for free, you’ll first have to decide which of the two streaming services you’ll be going for. If you’re on Crunchyroll, there’s simply no way for you to watch the new episode on it for free, as it does not have a free trial. But Funimation, on the other hand, does have a free trial for its new users, so you can opt for it and watch the new episode completely for free.

And that’s all we have for today. Are you disappointed that the Wano arc was put on hold? What do you think about Uta? Do you think we will learn something about Shanks in this episode? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.