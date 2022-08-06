“One Piece” Episode 1028 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The last episode was an episode for Zoro fans as let out one devastating attack against Kaido, but for One Piece Episode 1028 the straw captain will be jumping back into action. It took practically everyone to stop Kaido from finishing off Luffy; thus, everyone fell on that battlefield.

But Luffy is finally back up and faces Kaido on a field riddled with fallen allies and foes. After an absolutely brilliant time in Wano, it looks like the arc is starting to wrap up. So this will definitely be the final battle between Luffy and Kaido, sure to be truly spectacular.

Now that we know that the final battle is nigh, when exactly is it happening? And where can we watch it too? This guide will help with exactly that. But make sure to catch up first by checking out our guide on One Piece Episode 1027 as well. Now without further ado, let’s begin.

The new episode will be released on August 7, 2022, at 10:00 AM JST. But due to time zone differences, the attack will come out on August 6, 2022, for some regions. Furthermore, the release times for these regions will be 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET.

And as many fans may already know, the streaming service to watch this anime on is Crunchyroll and Funimation. You can watch new episodes and 1000+ old ones on it as well.

To talk about how to watch it for free, you’ll have to take your attention to the streaming services mentioned above. Crunchyroll, on the one hand, does have free trial and you cannot watch this anime on it for free. But Funimation does have a free problem, which you can opt for to watch the new episode on it completely for free.

And that’s we have for you today. What do you think about the upcoming battle of Luffy and Kaido? Do you think Luffy can stand up to the might of the strongest man, Kaido? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.