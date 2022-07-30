“One Piece” Episode 1027 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

One Piece Episode 1027 continues the Roof Piece hype, and fans can’t get enough of it. The rookies continue their war against the Yonkos and are doing quite well. In episode 1026, Big Mom was finally driven off by Kid and Law, so she’s probably out from this battle now.

But on the other hand, Luffy has fallen against Kaido. So now it falls to Zoro and Law to defend Luffy has Kaido tries to finish the job. Zoro is about to do something insane to stop Kaido, and the Yonko better not underestimate Straw Hats’ first mate.

The latest episode is set to premiere on July 31, 2022, at 10:00 AM JST. But due to regional time differences, the episode will be released on July 30, 2022, in some regions. The release times for those regions will be 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET.

And the streaming platform for this Shonen classic is both Crunchyroll and Funimation. You can also watch new episodes and the previous 1000+ episodes on it.

If you’re looking to watch the new episode for free, you’ll have to choose between the two platforms. If you’re on Crunchyroll, there is no way to watch the new episode on it for free. But Funimation, on the other hand, does provide a free trial for its new users. So just opt for it and watch its new episode for free.

And that’s all we have on the latest episode of One Piece. What do you think Zoro and Law can even do against the invincible Kaido? Do you think they even stand a chance? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.