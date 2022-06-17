“One Piece” Episode 1022 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

It’s a great time to be a One Piece fan. The Wano Arc is full of flow, and fans enjoy every bit of it. In the previous episode of the anime, we saw Robin finally arriving at Sanji’s aid. One Piece Episode 1022 will focus on Robin’s fight with Black Maria and more.

Apart from the aforementioned fight, Kaido has also taken his man-beast form. He believes that Luffy is now weakened and won’t be much of a danger to him. But knowing Luffy, that was never the case; all he needs is a few minutes of rest, and he will be back. Additionally, Carrot and Perospero will continue their fight.

Boss Hyogoro the Flower will do his best to cut through Kaido’s army. He will reach his final stage in the upcoming episode.

But hey, enough about the new episode’s pilot details. Let’s shed some light on its streaming details. Starting with the release date of the new episode, it is gearing up for a release on June 19, 2022, at 10:00 JST.

On the other hand, the episode will arrive on June 18, 2022, in the United States due to the difference in time zones. You can watch it online at 6:00 PM PT/9:00 PM ET.

Where to watch ‘One Piece’ episode 1022 online?

For people living outside Japan, it’s not as easy to watch anime. Instead of watching it on TV, they must rely on websites to watch it online. Thankfully, websites like Crunchyroll and Funimation make life easy for anime fans. They have a plethora of anime in their libraries, including One Piece.

Can I Watch ‘One Piece’ for free?

If you aren’t watching anime on illegal websites, you cannot technically watch One Piece for free online. But there is a pretty easy workaround for you to do that legally. If you are a new user of Funimation, you can take advantage of its free trial to watch your favorite anime for free.

That’s it for this article. What do you expect from One Piece episode 1022? Will Robin be able to defeat Black Maria? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.