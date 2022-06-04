“One Piece” Episode 1020 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The Wano arc has provided One Piece fans with some of the best content. Be it in terms of the plot or simply providing superb animation in each episode. One Piece episode 1020 will continue along the same lines; at least, that’s what fans of the anime will hope to see.

But before that, let’s talk about the release details of the new episode. Episode 1020 is set to air on June 05, 2022, at 10:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). Due to the time difference, fans in the United States will get the anime on June 04, 2022. Its release time will be available at 6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

That being said, let’s discuss where to watch One Piece online. On top of that, can you watch it for free or not?

Where to watch ‘One Piece’ episode 1020 online?

If you are a long-term fan of anime, you must already know the answer to this question. However, if you aren’t, you can watch One Piece legally on Crunchyroll and Funimation.

Can I watch ‘One Piece’ for free?

You cannot watch the anime for free on Crunchyroll. Fortunately, Funimation provides a free trial to new users. This means you can watch One Piece for free online via Funimation, albeit for a limited period of time.

What to expect from ‘One Piece’ episode 1020?

Currently, the roof arc is in its full flow. Previously, fans finally witnessed the start of the battle between the two Yonkos and the Worst Generation. Now, the new episode is likely to animate the events of One Piece chapter 1005. This means you will be able to see Sanji’s call for Robin’s help and how the rest of the Strawhats will react to it.

That concludes our guide on One Piece’s new episode. What are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.