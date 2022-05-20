“One Piece” Episode 1018 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

With each episode, the Wano Arc is getting thrilling, and fans love it. The last time around, the Worst Generation finally confronted the emperors, Kaido and Big Mom. Luffy and co. have been the reason for a lot of trouble for the emperors over the last few episodes. That will remain the case for One Piece episode 1018 as well.

Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial

We’ll talk more about the plot of the episode later. For now, let’s focus on the new episode’s release date. It will be aired on May 22, 2022, at 10:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). For fans in the U.S., the anime will air a day earlier, on May 21, 2022, due to the time difference.

The release time will remain the same, i.e., 6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Lastly, the anime will be available for Indian fans at 6:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) on May 22, 2022.

With that being said, let’s talk about where to watch the new One Piece episode online and whether you can watch it for free or not.

Where to watch ‘One Piece’ episode 1018 online?

For several years, the popular anime has been airing on Crunchyroll and Funimation. That will remain the case for episode 1018 as well. While you are at it, here’s our guide to One Piece chapter 1050.

Find your dream job

Can I watch ‘One Piece’ for free?

Image credit: Toei Animation

The two websites that we mentioned earlier are completely legal and, as a result, require a subscription to watch the anime. However, Funimation provides a free trial to new users. You can take advantage of that offer and watch a few anime episodes for free for a limited period.

What to expect from ‘One Piece’ episode 1018?

As we mentioned earlier, the previous episode finally flaunted the Worst Generation against Kaido and Big Mom. According to the preview of the next episode, they will now engage in an all-out battle. We can also see that Luffy will enter Gear 4 in the next episode in hopes of defeating Kaido.

But will the future King of Pirates succeed in doing so? Well, we will find out this weekend. Until then, feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.