“One Piece” Episode 1016 Release Date And Time: Where To Watch It Online?

One Piece is one of the longest-running anime out there. Despite being on air for more than two decades, the anime has a huge fan following. A huge reason for that is the amazing consistency of the studio. However, recently, the anime went on a short hiatus for the first time in its history. Although it returned to airing last week, it seems like One Piece episode 1016 is delayed.

Yes, you heard it right. Instead of releasing on May 01, 2022, episode 1016 will now be available on May 08, 2022. The release time will remain the same, i.e., 10:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). However, a filler episode will air on May 01, 2022.

On the other hand, fans in the U.S. will get it on May 07, 2022. As usual, it will be available at 6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Last but not the least, Indian anime fans can watch it at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

With that being said, let’s find out where to watch One Piece episode 1016 online. But before that, feel free to check out the new release date and time of One Piece chapter 1048. Now, let’s talk about the primary topic of the article in the next section.

Where to watch ‘One Piece’ episode 1016 online?

Image credit: Toei Animation

The next One Piece episode can be watched online on two websites legally. Yes, we are speaking of Crunchyroll and Funimation. Both websites not only offer the latest One Piece episodes but also other popular anime as well.

What to expect from ‘One Piece’ episode 1016?

One Piece episode 1015 was arguably one of the best episodes of the entire anime. It covered the 1000th episode of the manga and was pretty cool. The anime adapted the manga perfectly and fans got some fantastic scenes featuring Luffy and Zoro.

As of now, there is no actual preview of the anime available. But you can expect it to focus on the recent amazing events that took place in episode 1015.

That’s it from our end. What are your expectations from the new One Piece episode? Let us know your views in the comments section below.