“One Piece” Episode 1015 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

After a bit of a hiatus, the One Piece anime is finally back on track. The raid on Onigashima continues, and from this point, it is only going to get even more intense. So get on the hype train and strap in as we move onto One Piece Episode 1015.

With that, let’s talk about the release date of the upcoming episode. Episode 1015 will release in Japan on April 24, 2022, at 10:00 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

While due to time zone differences, the U.K. and U.S. will get their hands on the episode a day earlier, which is April 23, 2022. The release time will remain the same as the previous episodes, which is 6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET). Indians will also get their hands on it at 6:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

With that, all out of the way, let’s finally come to what everyone wants to know. Where can we watch the upcoming episode online? So without further ado, let’s answer that and more in this guide.

Where to watch ‘One Piece’ episode 1015 online?

Image credit: Toei Animation

Just like the 1000+ episodes we have had till now, the new one will also be heading to the same platforms. And those platforms are none other than Crunchyroll and Funimation. You can watch the latest episode with English subtitles at the time of release on these platforms.

Since we are talking about the One Piece anime, let’s talk a bit about the manga too. The latest chapter, One Piece Chapter 1047, which was delayed is also finally coming out. Moreover, it’s coming out on the same day as the anime episode, so do check it out if you love this anime.

What to expect from ‘One Piece’ episode 1015?

The preview of the episode shows off a few cool-looking scenes of Luffy, Zorro, and even a bit of Captain Kidd. Moreover, it looks like we will get to see more of Ace and Yamato in the episode. But there’s another reason for us to be excited about this episode.

The episode will cover the 1000th chapter of the actual manga. This is very exciting as the 1000th episode was one of the best, and we can expect something similar here. Moreover, the episode will be directed by Megumi Ishitani, who has directed some of the best episodes in the entire anime. So all One Piece fans have to make sure they don’t miss out on this highly anticipated release.

That’s all we have for today. Do you think this episode will be better than episode 1000? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments below.