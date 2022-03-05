“One Piece” Episode 1013 Release Date & Time: Where To Watch It Online?

Watching the last few episodes of One Piece has made it clear that the Wano arc is in full flow. It’s only a matter of time before fans get to witness the anticipated face-off between Luffy and Kaido. However, as for One Piece episode 1013, the anime will focus on Kaido’s son, Yamato.

We will discuss the plot of the new episode later. First, let’s talk about the new episode’s release date. The latest episode is set to release online on March 06, 2022, at 9:30 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST).

But One Piece fans in the U.K. or the U.S. will get their hands on it a day earlier, i.e., March 05, 2022. The release time will remain the same as the previous episodes, which are 6:00 PM Pacific Time (PT)/9:00 PM Eastern Time (ET).

Lastly, Indian anime fans will be able to watch the show on March 06, 2022, itself. The only difference is they will get the episode early at 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Regardless of the region you live in, there’s one thing that ties us together. Yes, we are talking about watching One Piece Episode 1013 online. Well, let’s find out.

Where to watch ‘One Piece’ episode 1013 online?

Image credit: Toei Animation

Finding legal websites to watch anime used to be a tough task a few years ago. But thanks to the rise of Crunchyroll and Funimation, that’s not the case anymore. You can find your favorite anime, including One Piece, of course, on the websites above.

Additionally, Funimation provides a free trial to new users. Thus allowing them to watch anime for free, albeit for a limited period.

What to expect from ‘One Piece’ episode 1013?

According to the preview of episode 1013, the audience will finally get to see the backstory of Yamato. Moreover, the preview also features what role Ace played in the life of Yamato. Seeing Ace get some screen time is always welcomed by One Piece fans.

After all, even after his death, the character remains one of the most popular ones in the entire anime. Are you excited to see the new One Piece episode? Let us know your views in the comments section below.