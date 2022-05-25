‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Release Date And Time: Will It Stream On Disney+?

Ewan McGregor is ready to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in the 2022 miniseries of the same name. The actor last donned this role back in the 2005 movie Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith. The Jedi Knight in hiding will now be getting a standalone TV show soon.

To be precise, the show is slated for a global release on May 27, 2022. It will be following a weekly release schedule. As for its release time, you can expect it at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST.

The miniseries will feature a total of six episodes with a standard runtime of around 40-50 minutes. With that being said, let’s find out where to watch Obi-Wan Kenobi online in the next section of our streaming guide.

Where to watch ‘Obi-Wan: Kenobi’ online?

Image credit: Disney+

The first episode of the series is gearing up for its release on Disney+. Over the last few years, the streaming service has become a one-stop place to watch everything related to the Star Wars universe.

Until this series is released, you can try watching another amazing miniseries about the Star Wars universe on Disney+. Yes, we are talking about the Book of Boba Fett, which streamed a few months earlier.

Will ‘Obi-Wan: Kenobi’ be good?

The show will be set 10 years after the events of Star Wars: Episode III, where Kenobi witnessed his greatest defeat. To understand more, he is the official plot synopsis of the series provided after Disney+:

“The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of ‘Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith’ where Kenobi faced his greatest defeat: the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, turned evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.“

As far as the series being considered good is concerned, Obi-Wan is one of the most popular characters in the franchise. So, heck yes! The miniseries will definitely be good. But what are your expectations from it? Let us know your views in the comments section below.