‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Episode 6 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch The Season Finale For Free?

When the new Star Wars miniseries started, fans hoped for it to run for a long time. However, since it was dubbed as miniseries, it had only limited episodes. With the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6, this will be the end of the road for the legendary Jedi Master, at least for now.

Fans are hoping for the show to give them an amazing season finale. If the the previous episodes are any indication of quality, then we are in for a great season finale. That being said, let’s shed some light on its streaming details in the next section of our streaming guide.

Image credit: Lucasfilm

Everything related to the Star Wars universe, be it movies or TV shows, is currently available on Disney+ (Disney+ Hotstar in India). So all the episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi are available on the streaming service.

As for the season finale’s release date, it is all set to arrive online on June 22, 2022. Moreover, you can stream it at 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. For other regions, you can check out our guide on the Disney+ release time schedule here.

Can I watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episode 6 for free on Disney+?

Although the streaming platform doesn’t provide a free trial to new users, there are still ways for you to watch its content for free. No, we aren’t talking about any illegal methods. Instead, here are the offers with which you can get a free Disney+ subscription.

This concludes our guide on the Obi-Wan Kenobi season finale. Let us know your expectations from the final episode of the miniseries in the comments section below.