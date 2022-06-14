“Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 5 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries has been giving fans the answers they have been wondering about for years. The series is set around nine years before the destruction of the Death Star and focuses on the legendary Jedi Master. But all good shows must come to an end. With the release of Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 5, we will get one step closer to that.

But let’s not pout about it right now. Instead, let’s shed some light on the release details of the new episode. Since the show has a weekly release schedule, it’s easy for fans to watch the show. As for episode 5, it will be available online on June 15, 2022.

Similar to its previous episodes, it will be available around 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. Now, let’s talk about where to watch the miniseries’ second-last episode online. But before that, feel free to check our streaming guide on Obi-Wan Kenobi Episode 4 right here.

Where to watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episode 5 online?

If you have been watching the series from the start, you must already be aware of it. However, if you aren’t, you can watch every episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi on Disney+ (a.k.a. Disney+ Hotstar in India). This includes episode 5 of the show as well.

Can I watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ for free on Disney+?



Technically, you cannot watch the show for free on Disney+. But on a positive note, there are many alternative ways to get a free subscription to Disney+. Of course, all the options are entirely legal as well.

What to expect from ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episode 5?

The last episode depicted Obi-Wan breaking into the Empire’s safe house to rescue Leia. However, when exiting, it was unveiled that Reva let them escape intentionally. Now, this opens up a lot of possibilities.

Among those possibilities, the biggest one is Darth Vader eradicating the group. Vader would be able to locate them with Reva’s track with ease.

What are your expectations from the new episode? Let us know your views in the comments section below.