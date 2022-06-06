“Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 4 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

The 2022 web series about the legendary Jedi Knight took its time in getting to the main content of the series. After two episodes of build-up, ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ finally found out about Anakin in episode 3. Now, fans anticipate the Jedi master’s first encounter with Anakin as Darth Vade in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 4.

Whether that’s true or not, we will find out once the new episode is out. But before that, we need to focus on the release date of the upcoming episode. If all goes well, episode 4 of the miniseries should be available online on June 08, 2022.

You can expect it to be available to stream from 12:00 AM PT/3:00 AM ET/12:30 PM IST. Let’s shed some light on where to watch the series online. We will also talk about whether you can watch Obi-Wan Kenobi for free or not.

Where to watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episode 4 online?

Like all the new Star War franchise titles, the standalone series of the legendary Jedi master has been released under the banner of Disney+. This means you can watch all the series episodes by heading over to the Walt Disney-owned streaming service.

Can I watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ for free on Disney+?

You cannot watch the 2022 Star Wars TV show for free on Disney+. However, there are a few alternative ways that you can use to get a free subscription to the streaming platform.

What to expect from ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episode 4?

In the previous episodes, Obi-Wan learned about the identity of Anakin Skywalker. He was once supposed to be the “Chosen One,” who would bring balance to the Force. Instead, he donned the role of Darth Vader.

In episode 4, we expect Obi-Wan and Darth Vader to engage in their first-ever battle. Considering the history between the two, it will be an emotion-fuelled fight that fans will certainly love to watch.

That’s it for this article. What are your expectations from the new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi? Let us know your views in the comments section below.