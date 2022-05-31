“Obi-Wan Kenobi” Episode 3 Release Date & Time: Can I Watch It For Free?

Last week Ewan McGregor returned to his famous role of ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ after a long time. The titular character has returned with a standalone TV series this time around. Following two amazing episodes, fans have huge expectations from ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episode 3.

Before discussing what to expect in the new episode, let’s focus on its release date. Since we are following a weekly release schedule, the release date of each episode will remain the same. In this case, the show releases a new episode on Wednesday.

This means episode 3 of the miniseries will arrive online on June 01, 2022. As for its release time, it will be available at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET)/12:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

With that out of the way, let’s shed some light on where to watch the show online. Additionally, if you can watch it for free or not?

Where to watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episode 3 online?

The 2022 TV show was announced under the banner of Disney+ (a.k.a Disney+ Hotstar). It means all the episodes of this season and upcoming seasons (if any) will be released on Disney+. By the way, feel free to check out our comprehensive guide on Disney+’s release time schedule right here.

Can I watch ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episode 3 for free?

Unfortunately, you cannot watch the show for free directly on Disney+. However, many telecom companies provide offers that include a subscription to Disney+. Here are some of those offers for you:

What to expect from ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ episode 3?

As of now, no trailer is available for the next episode of the show. But considering the previous episode focused on Obi-Wan chasing Leia and finding out that Anakin is still alive, the next episode will most likely focus on the aftermath of that.

You will find out about it very soon as the release date is almost upon us. This concludes our guide on the new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi. Do you like the show so far? Let us know your views in the comments section below.