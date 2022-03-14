Obi-Wan Kenobi: All Villains Confirmed To Be In The Show

Obi-Wan Kenobi is easily the most hyped upcoming Star Wars content set to released this year. Starring Ewan McGregor returning to play the beloved Jedi from the prequels, the show will give us a look into what he was up to after exiling himself in “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.”

Now of course we know Obi Wan Kenobi is the protagonist of the show. But any Star Wars fan would tell you that half the fun are the awesome villains. So let’s go over who the master Jedi is going to go against in his new solo adventure.

Darth Vader

Back when the show was originally announced in 2019, it was confirmed that Hayden Christensen will returning to reprise his role from the prequels as well. In the films, he played Anakin Skywalker, Padawan to Obi-Wan. After many trials and tribulations Anakin turns to the dark side, forcing Obi-Wan to engage with him in one of finest duel the franchise has ever seen.

The result being Anakin ending up scarred and broken while Obi Wan exiling himself for failing his Padawan. After this ordeal, Anakin becomes the menacing Darth Vader that we know and fear. We’re sure the show will not miss the chance of giving a rematch between the master and the Padawan.

The Inquisitors

The Inquisitors are special soldiers that are focused on dealing with any Jedi that may have survived Order 66. They were first introduced in “Star Wars Rebels,” the animated show, and have never had any live action representation. The reason for that is probably because they were a force in the times of early Empire era, which has not been explored in live action yet.

The teaser trailer showed a few integral members of the Inquisitors as well. We see the Fifth brother, an antagonist from the Rebels series Season 2 and the new inquisitor Reva. Titled as Third sister, we do not know much of her, but it’s great to see new additions to this underappreciated part of Star Wars lore.

The Grand Inquisitor

The Grand Inquisitor is another famous character introduced in “Star Wars Rebels”. As the name suggests, he is the leader of the Jedi hunting force. Although Darth Vader is present in the show, we expect that this character will be the main antagonistic force instead.

We saw him back in Season 1 of the Rebels animated series, and it’s safe to say he is very under utilized considering his status as leader of the inquisitors. We hope that the new Kenobi series will properly flesh out this villain by having him go against the best Jedi there has ever been.

Emperor Palpatine

This is definitely an odd pick for the villains lineup. The reason being, we don’t really know for certain if he is part of the series. But we do know that Darth Vader is in the show and there is only one person the fearsome Sith answers to.

Although we don’t expect him to be an actual antagonistic presence in the show or even interact with Kenobi. We will probably get to see the Emperor in a hologram conversation like we have always had since the original films.

Are you excited to see how these villains will challenge our beloved master Jedi?