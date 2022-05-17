Leaks Suggest Massive Performance Bump on Nvidia RTX 4090

If you’re in the market for a high-end graphics card, the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 might be the choice destined to provide you with an impeccable gaming experience. As per the latest speculations, the Nvidia RTX 4090 could provide a massive performance boost, specifically twice the amount of its predecessor, the RTX 3090.

According to a renowned Twitter user, kopite7kimi, the next-gen Nvidia graphics card will feature 16,128 FP32 cores across 126 Streaming Multiprocessors (SMs). Although, it is lower than the previously hyped figure of 140 SMs. We suggest that you take this information lightly, as with other leaks.

OK, let's do a new summary.

RTX 4090, AD102-300, 16128FP32, 21Gbps 24G GDDR6X, 450W, ~2×3090.

I am disappointed with RDNA3.

That's all. — kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi) May 16, 2022

Kopite7kimi provides a full set of specifications potentials for RTX 4090.

Specifications comparison table for RTX 4090 and its predecessors:

Features RTX 4070 RTX 4080 RTX 4090 GPU AD104-400 AD103 AD102-300 Steaming Multiprocessors (SMs) 60 80 126 Memory 12GB of 18Gbps GDDR6 16GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X across a 384-bit bus Shader ALUs 7,680 10,240 16,128 Power 300W 350W 450W

Although the CUDA cores/SMs count is lesser than the expected number, and despite the lower wattage, Kopite7kimi anticipates that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 will be capable of providing twice the 3D acceleration performance than the older versions.

If it turns out to be true, it is an attractive sight for performance improvement. Despite a step down in the expected SMs number for RTX 4090, we can witness lower power requirements of 450W than the expected sky-high figure of 600W.

Additionally, it will provide 63 TPCs and 11 GPCs, which will provide a massive experience hike. It will also offer Hopper features, particularly the Thread block memory sharing with a massive 96 MB of the L2 cache that can radically increase SM utilization and bandwidth.

There are countless reports relating to the release date of the GeForce RTX 4090. While some predicted it to debut in early 2022, the Twitter tech leaker mentions that we will witness Nvidia launch the next-gen graphics card in “mid-July.”

While there is no notable PC gaming or tech event scheduled for the date, it seems that Nvidia will come up with an exclusive launch event. However, that is the least of enthusiasts’ worries as they seek a product that delivers an impeccable experience and is available at a competitive price.

Although, as per Kopite7kimi, the launch is still two months away, there are plenty of pending questions relating to the initial launch line, complete specs, pricing, and product availability. Hopefully, soon we will get a better insight; until then, we have to Wait and Watch.