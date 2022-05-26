Facebook Twitter Instagram
FOSSBYTES TECH SIMPLIFIED LOGO
Join Us On Telegram

More Nvidia RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 Specifications Leak Online

Nvidia RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 Specs Leaked

Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on facebook
Share
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp
Nvidia RTX 4090
Image: Appuals

While Nvidia did not make any key gaming-related announcement at its Computex presentation, it is working on the next-generation Ada Lovelace RTX 40-series GPUs. The company also announced the Asus ROG 500Hz gaming monitor at the presentation.

The Ada Lovelace RTX 40-series will succeed the current Ampere RTX 3000 series cards. Recent reports hint that the GeForce RTX 4090 could have even better functionality than what previous rumors suggested.

Rumored specifications

The alleged specs of the RTX 4070, 4060, and the GeForce RTX 4080 have been released to the public. Users are expecting the biggest jump in performance from the RTX 4090, which could pack 53% more CUDA cores than the RTX 3090

By pairing it up with a potentially higher IPC or clocks on the upcoming Ada Lovelace architecture, the 4090 could end up being two times faster than its predecessor.

On the other hand, the RTX 4080, 4070, and 4060 feature 23%, 25%, and 28% (respectively) more CUDA cores than the RTX 3080, 3070, and 3060.

Nvidia RTX 4090 leaks
Image: BiliBili

The picture is given below, which shows the alleged specifications of the Ada Lovelace RTX 40series GPUs, mislabels the memory interface bus width of the RTX 4060 as 192-bit instead of 128-bits.

Find your dream job

Nvidia RTX 4090 leaks
Image: BiliBili

This image shows the alleged total graphics power (TGP) figures of the Ada Lovelace graphics cards. While we were already aware of the 4090’s power draw, we now have the purported TGP numbers for the whole series. RTX 4080 has 350W TGP, 4070 has 300W, and the 4060 has 200W.

Sameer

Sameer

I am a technophile, writer, YouTuber, and SEO analyst who is insane about tech and enjoys experimenting with numerous devices. An engineer by degree but a writer from the heart. I run a Youtube channel known as “XtreamDroid” that focuses on Android apps, how-to guides, and tips & tricks.

Find your dream job

More From Fossbytes

Latest On Fossbytes

Work at your dream company with Fossbytes Jobs

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022

FOSSBYTES
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Learn Something New Today

Academy

Fossbytes Media Pvt Ltd © 2022