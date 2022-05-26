More Nvidia RTX 4090, 4080, 4070 Specifications Leak Online

While Nvidia did not make any key gaming-related announcement at its Computex presentation, it is working on the next-generation Ada Lovelace RTX 40-series GPUs. The company also announced the Asus ROG 500Hz gaming monitor at the presentation.

The Ada Lovelace RTX 40-series will succeed the current Ampere RTX 3000 series cards. Recent reports hint that the GeForce RTX 4090 could have even better functionality than what previous rumors suggested.

Rumored specifications

The alleged specs of the RTX 4070, 4060, and the GeForce RTX 4080 have been released to the public. Users are expecting the biggest jump in performance from the RTX 4090, which could pack 53% more CUDA cores than the RTX 3090.

By pairing it up with a potentially higher IPC or clocks on the upcoming Ada Lovelace architecture, the 4090 could end up being two times faster than its predecessor.

On the other hand, the RTX 4080, 4070, and 4060 feature 23%, 25%, and 28% (respectively) more CUDA cores than the RTX 3080, 3070, and 3060.

Image: BiliBili

The picture is given below, which shows the alleged specifications of the Ada Lovelace RTX 40series GPUs, mislabels the memory interface bus width of the RTX 4060 as 192-bit instead of 128-bits.

Image: BiliBili

This image shows the alleged total graphics power (TGP) figures of the Ada Lovelace graphics cards. While we were already aware of the 4090’s power draw, we now have the purported TGP numbers for the whole series. RTX 4080 has 350W TGP, 4070 has 300W, and the 4060 has 200W.