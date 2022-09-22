Nvidia’s RTX 3000 Series GPUs Become Cheaper After RTX 4000 Debut

It’s a great time to be a PC gamer, as Nvidia has just announced its next-gen RTX 4000 series GPUs. However, the company has pumped the prices of the new GPUs to a whole new tier. Fortunately, just after the reveal of the RTX 4000 series, the current gen RTX 3000 series GPUs are getting a price cut.

Some of Nvidia’s current-gen GPUs were already getting cheaper ahead of the RTX 4000 series launch. This price change is excellent for PC gamers, as most games don’t need the kind of horsepower the RTX 4000 series offers. So don’t reach out to your wallets just yet.

Gamers can expect the prices to go even lower after the Etherium merge. Many crypto miners will likely sell their old mining GPUs on eBay for reduced rates. However, we highly recommend that you do not buy a GPU that has been used for mining.

RTX 3000 series prices drop by 10-20%

The price of RTX 3000 series graphic cards has dropped by 10-20% on Amazon. The price drop was seen on GPUs made by third-party manufacturers and is dependent on the card and the manufacturer. However, the RTX 3000 series GPUs Nvidia offers are still the same price.

If you plan to buy a GPU, I recommend waiting till December. By then, AMD would’ve released their 7000 series GPU in November. And you can even take advantage of end-of-the-year sales. If you can wait for a better price, I recommend registering on a waitlist to get the GPU on its MSRP like this guy.

After looking at the comment section of videos covering Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series launch, it is clear that people are pissed. Many users are planning to buy the RTX 3000 series as it has become more affordable in the post-pandemic era.

Nvidia’s RTX 4000 Series Prices Are Disappointing

The next-gen GPUs look promising on paper, but that’s not the truth once we dig a little deeper. The last two generations of RTX GPUs have already been too expensive for the everyday consumer. However, the company has now become even more anti-consumer with its pricing and misleading the customers.

It gets even worse once we look into the actual specs of the RTX 4080 (12GB) GPU. Looking at the 12GB variant of the RTX 4080, it is clear that it is essentially an RTX 4070. The company has just rebranded the name to get away with the $900 price tag.

The RTX 2000 series was also heavily criticized for raising the price of each GPU by a whole tier. They set the price of the RTX 2070 the same as the high-end GTX 1080. Nvidia is doing the same thing with the RTX 4000 series but on a new level by pricing the RTX 4080 16G for $1200, which is $500 more than the last gen’s RTX 3080.

This price increase is also due to TSMC terminating volume discounts and raising the price of the chips used in the RTX 4000 series by 20%. Only recently, EVGA, a third-party manufacturer for Nvidia’s GPUs, ended its partnership with the company.

So it seems Nvidia will have its own share of problems in the future. Let us know what you think about Nvidia’s RTX 4000 series GPUs in the comment section below. Are you thinking of upgrading or sticking with the RTX 3000 series?