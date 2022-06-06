Now Unreleased: Pixel 6a Goes On Sale

Nearly all 2022 planned devices from Google have been put on online sale before their official sale. Google’s next-generation flagship devices, Pixel 7 Pro and Pixel 7 were made available for online sale before their official release. Now, Google’s next release of the year, the Pixel 6a, is also seen in the Facebook marketplace for online sales.

The device is listed on the Facebook marketplace, and the user is apparently from Malaysia and is trying to sell Pixel 6a. He is believed to be the same guy who posted an unboxing video of Pixel 6a before its release.

The listing is backed with live images of the device, making it seem more authentic to the user that it’s a retail model of the device.

Like the earlier leaks, this page has also been immediately taken down. Keeping its product confidential and under the veil seems tedious for Google now. The product was listed for $524 and all the accessories and paperwork.

A TikTok user with the username anjangz has made the charcoal variant of the product available for sale. Along with the product, the packaging of the alleged Pixel 6a will also contain USB-C Cable and USB-C adapter.

Well, can't offer you a Pixel 7 Prototype, but how about a retail Pixel 6a, selling on Facebook Marketplace?

(looks like the same guy who put the Video on TikTok, btw)https://t.co/U7xAIYDJb2 https://t.co/rGmW32hQm1 pic.twitter.com/CNEj3XotnD — Nils Ahrensmeier (@NilsAhrDE) June 4, 2022

Brief specs of the Google Pixel 6a

The latest pixel device, slotted for pre-order from July 21, comes with a handy spec sheet. It has a 6.1-inch FHD display protected by Gorilla Glass 3. The primary camera setup comes with 12.2MP and 12 MP lenses and an 8MP front camera. The flashlight is provided on the rear side of the device for a better image capturing experience.

The device is fitted with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage space. As for battery capacity, it has a 4410 mAh battery that can provide long usage hours on one charge. So, if you are planning to buy pixel 6a, make sure to be a part of the pre-order on July 21.