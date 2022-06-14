Nothing Phone (1) Will Be Made In India: Production Begins In TN

July 12 is a revolutionary day in the smartphone industry for Nothing as the company is set to launch its first-ever smartphone, the ‘Nothing Phone (1)’. So far, we have only witnessed several rumors and leaks around the smartphone; however, that isn’t the case anywhere as the company is finally opening up about the device.

Nothing revealed information about their latest invention, and a few days ago, the company presented the first glimpse of it, confirming that it will be locally manufactured in India.

Mukul Sharma, the famous tipster, also revealed that the production has already set foot in Tamil Nadu, although the company will import the batteries from China.

Nothing Phone (1) set to be manufactured locally.

Per details revealed by Nothing VP and GM Manu Sharma, the company will manufacture the smartphone in Tamil Nadu. He said the device would mark the ‘real’ start of the journey for the brand.

Considering the role that the Indian market may play in its development, the most efficient way to cut costs and provide the potential user base with a reliable option was to manufacture it locally.

In his Tweet, Manu Sharma said, “We are thrilled to announce that every @Nothing phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally.

This is the real start of our journey and we cannot think of a better way to establish ourselves in India, which is a key market for us.https://t.co/6c2RdTWOer — Manu Sharma (@buildingnothing) June 13, 2022

He also adds that Nothing will increase the customer support in India to more than 270 authorized service centers and in over 250 cities, thus increasing overall customer confidence.

Nothing Phone (1) Specifications (Rumored)

The Nothing Phone (1) is expected to be equipped with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor as it will probably be paired with 6GB or 8GB RAM and 128GB or 256GB storage. The device will come with Android 12-based skin.

The device’s camera is likely to be 50MP (primary camera). The display that the device is set to offer is a 6.55-inch FHD+ OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Finally, the phone will support a 4,500mAh battery as it supports 45W fast charging through a USB Type-C charging port.