"Nothing Phone 1 Spec Sheet Leaked: Can It Take 4k60 Videos? "

Carl Pei took the tech industry by storm when he and his partner Pete Lau came up with OnePlus. Although the “flagship killer” devices saw their fair share of success, Carl Pei left the company for a solo venture. He later founded another company called ‘Nothing’ and released a pair of Budget TWS earbuds.

However, the company is constantly generating hype around its upcoming product, The Nothing phone (1). Although the company hasn’t released an official spec sheet, according to reports, we do have confirmation on some of the specifications of the device.

Nothing Phone (1) specs:

The hype around the device is so real that the founder released the first look way before a public launch. “The leaks are difficult to contain,” Carl stated. However, a Twitter user in a thread has released a full spec sheet of the Nothing phone 1.

According to him, the device comes with a 6.5-inch OLED display and a 120hz adaptive refresh rate. It will have Corning Gorilla Glass protection on both front and back. The phone will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 G+ 5G processor. According to the leaks, the Nothing Phone (1) will have a 50 MP main camera setup with an f/1.8 aperture. There’s a dual-camera setup at the rear but no mention of OIS.

The Nothing Phone 1 can even record 4K videos at 60fps, and this is where the Twitter mafia interjects. Twitter users are having a hard time believing that a mid-range chipset can record videos in 60fps. “How can 778G+ do 60 fps,” a user wrote.

– 6.55" OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate

– Gorilla glass protection on front & back

– Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G+

– 50MP dual rear camera with f/1.8

4K video recording 60fps

– Android 12#Nothing #NothingPhone1

(1/2) pic.twitter.com/UNjqgkQfSf — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 30, 2022

Although we’ve seen mid-range devices do 4K 60fps before, it is rather clunky, and heating issues prevail. Since the Nothing phone (1) focuses a lot on aesthetics, it might need to cut corners in a few places. You’ll have to wait a few more weeks in order to check out the performance of the device.

Talking about aesthetics, the tweet further states some design aspects of the Nothing phone (1). The whole unit has an aluminum frame along with symmetrical bezels in the front and a hole punch cut out at the top left corner.

The device comes with Android 12 on board with the Nothing OS on top of it. The device will have a Glyph interface constituting unique light patterns for notifications. Lastly, the phone is rumored to come with no bloatware but will have something called the Bespoke widgets in the OS.

Did the Nothing phone (1) specs appeal to you? Are you excited about the launch?