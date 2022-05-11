Nothing Phone (1) Will Be Sold By These Retail Partners

Nothing is set to launch its first smartphone, expected to be called Nothing Phone (1), later this year. We are yet to get an official launch date. But before that, the London-based company announced a sales partnership for its smartphone in the U.K., Europe, and India.

The Nothing Phone 1 will be sold by three retail partners, Virgin Media O2, Deutschland, and Flipkart, across the regions. In the U.K., Virgin Media O2 will be the exclusive network part for Nothing smartphone. The smartphone will be available across O2 online and retail stores.

Nothing Phone (1) retail partners

In Germany, Nothing has partnered with Telekom Deutschland. The company will be the exclusive operator in Germany. Nothing Phone (1) will be available for purchase through their online or selected offline store.

Coming to India, Nothing has extended its existing partnership with Flipkart. The company launched its first product Nothing Ear (1), last year. In India, It was sold exclusively on Flipkart. Just like the TWS, the company will sell its first smartphone on the Indian e-commerce store.

Talking about Nothing Phone 1, an Android-based Nothing OS will power it. The company released Nothing launcher Beta last month on Google Play Store, and now it is available for smartphones running Android 11 or above.

Nothing has confirmed that a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC will power its first smartphone. As of now, it is not confirmed whether it will be a flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or a mid-range chip. The company will announce pricing, availability, and partner incentives later.

The launch is expected to happen this summer. We will probably get the official launch date later this month or by early next month. What are your expectations from Nothing Phone 1? Are you guys excited about it? Do let us know in the comments.