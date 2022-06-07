Nothing Phone (1) Launch Hinted by the CEO

When Carl Pei announced his company “Nothing,” it raised many eyebrows. People questioned what more the OnePlus co-founder could add to the already saturated smartphone market.

Nothing (the company) entered the tech marketplace with its earbuds Nothing Ear 1. However, the second product that the company is set to introduce comes as no surprise to anyone; it is the ‘innovative’ Phone 1.

The wait is not too long

Taking to Twitter, Nothing confirmed that its Phone would launch sooner than anticipated. On May 30, the company tweeted a series of specifications for the Phone. Fast-forward to now, the company tweeted ‘This Week,’ pointing out that the smartphone could be launched very soon.

This week. — Nothing (@nothing) June 6, 2022

Nothing has already revealed its launch partners for the Phone in different countries. It will be available for purchase on Telekom in Germany, Flipkart in India, and O2 in the United Kingdom.

According to rumors, the Phone (1) could be unveiled this week, but it will be available for purchase in July, and the retail price could be $535.

Nothing revealed that its Phone would have a transparent back and a recycled aluminum mid-frame in its tweet. The Phone will be powered by the efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, with wireless charging support.

Find your dream job

Leaked Specifications

We cannot say for sure what the smartphone’s specs will be but renders suggest that the device could pack a 6.55-inch OLED display and have 1080p resolution. It will come with a refresh rate of 90Hz and may run the Android 12 OS with the company’s exclusive Nothing OS.

[EXCLUSIVE] Nothing Phone 1 Display Specs



– 6.55" OLED Display

– 1080 x 2400

– Flat Edges | No Chin pic.twitter.com/Wm1U5gFLFc — TechDroider (@techdroider) June 5, 2022

Phone 1 might support a triple rear camera, with a primary camera having 50 MP resolution, an 8MP secondary camera, and the third camera is 2MP for depth sensing.

While users are relatively enthusiastic about the release, it will be interesting to see how Carl Pei handles the matters and offers something new in this upcoming smartphone.

It could be possible that the company follows in Apple’s footsteps and emphasizes more on design than specs. However, one thing is for sure; the device will compete with the pocket-friendly R-series of OnePlus.