New Nothing Ear (1) Stick Could Launch With Nothing Phone (1)

Carl Pei’s brand Nothing has been making ripples in the news for the past two weeks. Apart from the much-hyped Nothing Phone (1), a new leak suggests that a new pair of TWS earbuds are also on the cards.

Nothing Ear (1) launched last year and sported a transparent case design – something which no other brand had ever tried before. But they didn’t sell like hotcakes, which Carl Pei was hoping all along.

Mukul Sharma tweeted about the upcoming Nothing Ear (1) Stick. The image doesn’t leave much room for imagination, except for how thick the case will be. The image appears to be a shot taken from the top of the case – which is why the thickness is undeterminable.

Moreover, it doesn’t reveal how the case will open. Some Twitter users even compared it to a lighter because of the elongated, rectangular design.

Nothing Ear (1) Stick: More Details

Some users commented that these are the same earbuds in a new case. Because the earbuds look identical to the old ones and do not have any distinguishable features. But when we zoomed in on the image, we noticed that the text on the earbuds’ stem was different.

The former TWS from Nothing sported the text “Nothing ear (1)”, while the earbuds in the picture have the text “ear (1) STICK”. The different text is a clear indication that these aren’t the same TWS earbuds.

Mukul Sharma from @stufflistings didn’t share many details about the Nothing Ear (1) Stick except the image. Rumors are that the Nothing Ear (1) Stick could launch alongside the Nothing Phone (1) on 12 July. But if you ask us, the brand puts huge effort to market a single product. It is uncommon for them to launch two products side-by-side.

Image: Nothing

Many smartphone enthusiasts were expecting the Nothing Phone (1) to be a flagship killer, but those dreams are now quashed. The phone will sport a Snapdragon 778G+ chipset which is a mid-range processor.

So, the phone will be very different in appearance but might offer the same performance as a $300-350 phone. The brand is silent about the expected pricing and is only accepting pre-orders/bookings for now.