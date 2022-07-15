Nokia 5710 XA: This New Nokia Phone Comes With Built-in TWS Earbuds

Nokia (HMD Global) is going back to its roots but with a twist. In a sea of giant 6-inch smartphones, Nokia launched a feature phone in 2022. The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio comes with a 2.4-inch display and a dedicated space for a pair of TWS earbuds.

Although the device appears to be sleek and robust, the design is still from the past. The wireless earbuds are hidden under a sliding mechanism behind the phone. The sliding cover houses the earbuds and even hides the camera when you slide down.

What features does the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio come with?

Image: Nokia

Nokia was a pioneer in the telecommunications sector in the late 1990s and early 2000s. More than 468 million devices were sold by the company at its peak in 2008, but the brand quickly lost its allure following the release of the iPhone and Android.

Nevertheless, the company has launched a feature phone called the 5710 XpressMusic that includes a special compartment for TWS (True Wireless Stereo) earbuds. From the front, it resembles any other basic handset from the early 2000s.

However, there is a slider that can be used to raise the cover to conceal and secure a set of headphones on the back. Additionally, it is not only a placeholder; it acts as a charger for the earbuds.

The phone comes with dedicated volume control buttons and you can even switch music tracks back and forth. It has a standard keypad, a loudspeaker, and a digital camera on the back. It comes with S30+ OS, 48MB RAM, and 32GB of storage.

And yes, it’s got a removable battery!

However, the built-in storage on the phone can be expanded using the microSD card slot. Additionally, the phone still retains a headphone jack, which is something we no longer see on mid-range premium and flagship devices.

The company claims that with a full charge the TWS earbuds can support around four hours of music playback. Although there’s no mention of Wi-Fi on the official website, the device has VoLTE and dual sim support.

Who is the device for?

With its 2.4-inch screen and traditional T9 keypad, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is a great mobile device. However, it is not for the everyday iOS or Android user. The device is clearly targeted at customers who need long-lasting battery life and a mobile device just for the sake of it.

The new Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is expected to come to the Indian market as well. Priced at £74.99, the new feature phone will be roughly equivalent to Rs 7,120 in India. As of now, the company hasn’t confirmed the launch timeline, but it is soon expected to reveal its price and availability.