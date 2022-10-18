Meet NH90 Helicopter, The Aerial Enforcer Of NATO

Being a multi-government team-up, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has one of the largest and most intimidating militaries in the world. As a matter of fact, it also has an arsenal consisting of the most sophisticated war weapons and vehicles any non-member nation would envy. One such high-end military transport is the Airbus NH90 helicopter.

The NH90 is a standard-sized military helicopter built by the collaborative effort of Airbus Helicopters, Leonardo Helicopters, and Fokker Aerostructures. Impressively, it falls in line with modern aircraft standards and can play multiple different roles, including tactical operations and escort tasks.

Moreover, NH90 can provide air support for both land and water confrontations. Here’s a video that shows NATO’s fearsome helicopter in action.

NH90 helicopter variants and features

A product of elite engineering, the NH90 is a proficient and versatile helicopter that can outperform other competing aircraft in its category. It comes in two main variants, the NATO Frigate Helicopter (NFH) and Tactical Transport Helicopter (TTH).

The NFH variant is apt for stationing on shores and naval ships. Due to its compatibility with anti-ship missiles and torpedoes, it can engage in anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare. Furthermore, this helicopter can even conduct surveillance missions along with search and rescue operations.

On the other hand, the TTH variant is suitable for transportation and disaster relief missions. It is an extremely maneuverable aircraft that can easily carry military payload or personnel. Adding to that, it can be seamlessly customized to align with the objective of a particular outing.

The NHF variant of the NH90 helicopter. (Image: airbus.com)

With a twin-engine under the hood, NH90 can hit a cruise speed of up to 300kmph (186.4mph). Additionally, it offers a maximum range of 982km (610mi) and can lift as heavy a payload as weighing 4,200kg (9259.4lbs). Besides that, there’s enough space for 23 people aboard this helicopter.

Moving on to specs, the NH90 is 19.56m or 64.18ft long and stands 5.31m or 17.42ft tall. Without any payload or personnel, it weighs about 6,400kg (14,109lbs). In its standard form, the aircraft can stay in the air for as long as 5 hours.

What do you think of NATO's main helicopter?