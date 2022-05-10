NFTs On Instagram: IG To Start Testing NFTs With Some U.S. Creators

Instagram has started testing NFTs on the platform starting this week. The feature will be available to a small group of users in the United States. Users with access to pilot testing can share NFTs on their Instagram feed, stories, or messaging.

The meta-owned image-sharing platform has confirmed there will be no fees assigned to posting or sharing digital collectibles on Instagram. Instagram will integrate NFTs from Ethereum, Polygon, Solona, and Flow. These are the most popular chains where most of the trading happens. Initially, support will be available for Ethereum and Polygon, and other chains will be added soon.

NFTs On Instagram

If you want to know about supported Crypto wallets, Instagram starts with the most popular ones, Metamask, TrustWallet, and Rainbow. The company will soon add support for Coinbase, Dapper, and Phantom wallets. By connecting their wallets, Instagram users can prove ownership of their NFTs. They can show them on their profiles or tag the creators who made them.

Instagram confirmed the usernames of some users who have access to the feature. You can go through the list to see if one of your favorite NFT creators has got early access. @adambombsquad, @bluethegreat, @bossbeautiesnft, @c.syresmith, @cynthiaerivo, @garyvee, @jenstark, @justmaiko, @maliha_z_art, @misshattan, @nopattern, @oseanworld, @paigebueckers, @phiawilson, @swopes, @yungjake.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri took to Twitter to announce the feature. He has uploaded a video explaining how creators make money and how adding NFTs will give them an additional opportunity to showcase their talent. He also talked about how Meta, a centralized company, will deal with the decentralized Web 3 ecosystem.

NFTs on Instagram 🎉



This week we’re beginning to test digital collectibles with a handful of US creators and collectors who will be able to share NFTs on Instagram. There will be no fees associated with posting or sharing a digital collectible on IG.



See you next week! ✌🏼 pic.twitter.com/VuJbMVSBDr — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) May 9, 2022

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has confirmed a similar functionality is coming soon to Facebook and other apps owned by the company. Mark further said the company would bring Augmented Reality NFTs to Instagram Stories. This will be possible via Spark AR, the company’s own Software AR platform. What are your thoughts about Instagram adding NFTs? Let us know in the comments.