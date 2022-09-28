Who Will Be The Next Big Tech Unicorns?

If you’re a tech professional looking for your next challenge, or you work in marketing, finance, or support services but are looking to step into a new sector, cloud computing and the wider tech world may be the answer.

Did you know that demand for senior cloud executives rose by 224% since the pandemic’s start, according to recent research from Deloitte? However, it’s the continued strength of cloud startups and unicorns that have people serious about career progression looking to join the sector.

Big Tech Unicorns, valued at $ 1 billion without being listed on the stock market, constantly hire new staff across all areas. For workers, it’s a matter of watching, waiting and choosing a company that best fits your career aspirations. Viva Technology recently released its list of future big tech unicorns to watch out for. We’ve selected five more below that have made it clear that expansion is a priority.

8 Emerging/Developed Big Tech Unicorns

1. TransferMate

TransferMate is the 7th unicorn to come out of Ireland, and its recent $70 million cash injection grew its valuation to $1 billion. TransferMate uses its API to allow clients, including banks and fintech companies, to streamline their payments for licenses and software, saving time and money. The company currently has employees in 22 countries and acknowledges that its software team and its constant innovation is its backbone.

2. Landing

When Bill Smith sold Shipt to Target in 2018, he didn’t take time to enjoy his success and instead jumped straight back into the startup market, launching Landing. Landing offers subscription-based flexible leases on fully furnished apartments using bespoke software to ensure demand is there. Its recent round of funding brings its valuation to $475 million, and it boasts projected 2022 revenue of $200 million.

3. Unit

The first finance-as-a-service platform to reach Unicorn status, Unit plans to use its most recent round of funding of $100 million to launch a credit card, helping companies build their credit offerings on a single platform through its API. This move will provide career opportunities for engineers and those with experience in fintech and SaaS companies.

4. Imply

Real-time database startup Imply became a unicorn earlier this year when Series D funding raised another $100 million, bringing its valuation to $1.1 billion. Co-founder and CEO Fangjin Yang says that the new money will be put toward product development and expanding the company’s workforce from 200 employees to 300 by the end of the year.

5. Bucketplace

Seoul-based Bucketplace operates OHou.se, an app and ecommerce platform dedicated to homewares, including a resale and sustainable open. It recently raised funding of $182 million and officially became a unicorn earlier this year. Plans for the platform include adding an AR function which will see an increased need for engineers and other experts, while the planned expansion into Japan, Europe, and the US will also see the company look to grow its workforce.

As the cloud computing space continues to show strength as an employer, there are dozens of remote roles currently available on the Fossbytes Job Board, including roles in tech and support sectors, such as marketing, professional services, or finance.

6. BAE Systems

With almost 90,000 employees across 40 countries, cybersecurity company BAE Systems was most recently valued at £19.5 billion and is currently recruiting across a number of fully remote roles. Staff benefits include health insurance, life cover, a commuting scheme, and a pension plan. Explore all remote vacancies at BAE Systems.

7. Amazon Web Services

There’s no better way to further a career in cloud computing than going to work for one of the big boys, and it doesn’t get any bigger than Amazon Web Services (AWS), which currently owns 41.5% of the cloud computing market. Employees enjoy benefits, including a discount, stock plan, and health insurance. AWS is currently hiring for a number of fully remote engineering roles. Browse all available vacancies at Amazon Web Services.

8. Crowdstrike

Once a unicorn, now a publicly traded company, Crowdstrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity platform recently valued at $44.54 billion. The company, based in the heart of Silicon Valley, is currently recruiting for a number of fully remote engineering, sales, and marketing roles. Benefits for employees include health care and a competitive stock purchase plan. Explore all available opportunities at Crowdstrike.

Create your dream career in the cloud – check out all available opportunities on the Fossbytes Job Board today.

By Aisling O’Toole