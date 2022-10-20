New Silent Hill Movie Confirmed By Konami. First Details Revealed

Konami’s Silent Hill franchise began in 1999 with the same-name survival horror video game. It follows writer Harry Mason as he searches for his adopted daughter in the titular town. Following the massive success of the games, writer/director Christophe Gans adapted Silent Hill for the big screen in 2006. While it received mostly negative reviews, 2006’s Silent Hill featured some impressive visuals that helped it become a box office success.

Silent Hill: Revelation, written and directed by M.J. Bassett, was released in 2012. The sequel, based on the video game Silent Hill 3, received negative reviews. But it did well at the box office. The film series had been dormant for nearly a decade until Gans announced earlier this year that he was working on a new Silent Hill film.

A new Silent Hill announced by Konami

Konami has now revealed that a new Silent Hill film is in development. Officially titled Return to Silent Hill, the film will see the return of the original director, Gans. Gans and producer Victor Hadida shared their vision for the upcoming film in a teaser trailer featuring concept art for the film. Checkout the teaser trailer below:

The Return to Silent Hill teaser trailer implies that the upcoming film would be more of a psychological horror narrative than a sequel to Silent Hill 2. After receiving a letter from his deceased wife, James Sunderland searches for her in Silent Hill. He eventually finds the true reason for her death. Hadida says the idea for the new film is to “make it modern, but also very true to the video game.” Thus it appears that Return to Silent Hill will follow a similar story, though the individual plot beats may differ.

The town of Silent Hill has long been compared to The Twilight Zone, a famously unpredictable place. So it’s difficult to predict what Return to Silent Hill will be about. With Gans back on board, the Silent Hill reboot should be able to recreate the original’s aesthetic.