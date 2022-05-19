New Realme Pad With Snapdragon 870 & 120 Hz Display Might Launch Soon

After releasing the ‘Realme Pad‘ and ‘Realme Pad Mini,’ the company is working on yet another high-end tablet that might feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Chipset.

According to sources, this upcoming tablet will feature a high-resolution QHD+ LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The battery is said to be around 8,360 mAh which can be quite capable, and you can quickly get around two days of backup.

Recently, Realme VP Xu Qi claimed that this tablet is “the king of its price range”- that we will see when it is available in the market. Other than this, he didn’t reveal any specs or pricing.

This tablet will be officially released for the Chinese specific market and the Naruto Edition of the GT NEO 3 Smartphone. But we have high hopes of getting this tablet released on the global market.

If we go through the leaked specs, this upcoming tablet seems to be a deal-breaker if released at an aggressive price. Because in the past, we have already seen tablets like Xioami’s Mi Pad 5 Pro with almost identical specs disrupt the market with its price to performance ratio.

The Future of Android Tablets

In recent months, we have also seen a steep growth in the Android tablet market with OEMs such as Xiaomi, Realme, and Oppo releasing their tablets, which in my opinion, can give a head-to-head competition to the Apple’s iPad.

This time Google is also taking the tablets seriously with the release of Android 12L, which is focused explicitly on Android tablets. They have also announced that the Google Pixel tablet is coming in Q1 of 2023, which is excellent news for the Android tablet community.