Do You Want To Own An Iconic Phone? Here’s Nokia 5710 4G With Detachable Buds

The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, is a new 5G feature phone from HMD Global. The XpressMusic line of Nokia mobiles, which was discontinued in 2010, is revived again. The new Nokia phone has dedicated audio control buttons and a visual design reminiscent of the Nokia 5310 XpressMusic, which was released in 2007. This is also a 4G feature phone.

Nokia’s latest feature phone has a 2.4-inch QVGA display to check out your messages and calls. On both sides of the screen, the handset has music control buttons. A T9 keyboard is located beneath the display on the handset. In addition, the smartphone has a 0.3-megapixel camera on the back with an LED flash module. The handset has a 1,450mAh removable battery.

Nokia 5710 Specs

Image: Nokia

The dual-sim Nokia 5710 XpressAudio has 48 MB of RAM and 128 MB of internal storage, which can be expanded by up to 32 GB with a MicroSD card. And it runs the Nokia S30+ operating system and is powered by a Unisoc T107 processor. The phone measures 138.9 mm in length, 47.7 mm in thickness, and 16.2 mm in thickness. It is 129.1 grams in weight.

The phone is available in white/red or black/red color combinations and has a rounded shape designed to improve grip. The Nokia 5710 Xpress Audio, according to HMD Global, has undergone “rigorous testing” to meet the company’s durability standards.

According to the company, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is now available on the company's website and will be available in other major retail stores on September 19. Lastly, the Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is priced at Rs. 6,499 in India, but it is currently available for Rs. 4,999 on the company's website. It will be available in two colors: black and white.