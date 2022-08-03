New Leak Reveals Google Pixel 7 Pre-Order Date

Google announced the seventh iteration of Pixel smartphones at the Google I/O conference held in May 2022. The company showed a glimpse of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro design at the conference but shied away from sharing important details. Moreover, it did not share the expected launch date of both smartphones.

But John Prosser from Front Page Tech managed to get the launch date details of both smartphones. Considering his past streak of accurately leaking launch dates of Pixel and other devices, October may be the month when Google pushes the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro to the market.

As per sources, both new Pixel devices could launch in mid-October. Google may open the doors for pre-order on 6 October 2022. Moreover, interested users will be able to buy the phones from 13 October 2022.

Google seems to like the unorthodox design of the Pixel 6 and is continuing the same with the Pixel 7 lineup. The phone will sport the same band-style camera tray on the back, which makes it distinctive among the otherwise square-shaped and left-aligned rear camera design.

While it may not be the best-looking smartphone design, it surely stands out from the crowd. Google explained that the camera bar will now have a uniform aluminum finish which is made from 100% recycled aluminum.

Image Credit: Google

Furthermore, Google Pixels will sport a new Tensor SoC which will improve its performance and AI-powered features. The phones will also come with Android 13 out of the box, which is expected from a new-generation Pixel device.

But there is another intriguing product lined up for release this year, which is the Pixel Watch. While the specifications of the Pixel Watch are good, its quirky design could attract a lot of users looking for a new smartwatch. Will it be affordable? We think it would be between the $300-$400 range but that is just an estimation.