New Asus Gaming Laptops Launched: ROG Strix Scar 17 SE And ROG Flow X16

The long-awaited ROG gaming laptop lineup by ASUS has finally been revealed as ROG Strix SCAR 17 Special Edition and ROG Flow X16. These are some of the best top-of-the-line laptops you might have been waiting for with thin and light form factors. So, let’s have a detailed look at these laptops.

ROG Strix SCAR 17 Special Edition

This is the top-end model in the latest ROG Strix series that comes with some top-notch specs. Under the hood, it features a 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900H processor coupled with up to 64GB of dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz RAM. However, the main highlight of this laptop is the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU, which is quite capable of running most of the modern AAA titles.

Talking about the display, it boasts a 17.3-inch display that is offered in 2 variants: an FHD+ panel sports a 360Hz refresh rate and a 2k Panel with a 240 Hz refresh rate. Both displays are IPS panels that support Dolby Vision, Adaptive-Sync, 3 ms response time, and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

ROG Flow X16

This comes more under the notebook segment with its thin and light chassis that weighs just around 2.1 Kg. But features some top-of-the-line specifications that are quite unexpected in this form factor.

The ROG Flow X16 comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 6900HS chipset paired with up to 64GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage which would be enough for most users.

As for the graphics, it features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 370 Ti with 8GB of VRAM, and again it’s a very capable card for games and casual users.

Features such as a backlit keyboard, Hi-Res Atoms audio, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and a 90-watt-hour battery remain the same in both models.

Pricing & Availability

The lower-end model ROG Flow X16 will be retailing for around $1950 and can go up to $2700 depending on your specs. The ROG Strix SCAR 17 Special Edition will go on sale for a whopping $3500, which I think is quite high for a gaming laptop. Now, both the laptops will go on sale by June 2022.