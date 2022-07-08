A New ‘Bridgerton’ Novel About Queen Charlotte Set To Release Alongside The Spin-off

Lady Whistledown’s most ardent reader will be getting her own book very soon. The book will be based on a character from Netflix’s Bridgerton series, Queen Charlotte. The character rose to fame after Golda Rosheuvel’s wonderful performance in Season 1.

Shonda Rhimes and author Julia Quinn will be collaborating on the same based on the Netflix prequel series, which is currently in production.

A New ‘Bridgerton’ Novel under works

According to Variety, the new book series, currently untitled will be based on the universe of the TV show. It will also be a remake of Netflix’s upcoming Bridgerton spinoff about a young Queen Charlotte. The book will tell the story of Charlotte’s courtship and marriage to King George. The book series will center on how their love triggered a social shift. And how that resulted in the racially inclusive world seen in the Netflix original series. Talking about the same Rhimes said:

“Queen Charlotte has been such a moving character to write and now having the opportunity to work with Julia to adapt this story into a book is such an exciting opportunity. I can’t wait for fans of this universe to read the story of a character that has resonated so deeply with our audience.”

The novel will be published by the longtime publisher of the Bridgerton novels, Avon Books. The novel is scheduled for publication alongside the spinoff series on Netflix, which has yet to release a premiere date.

Rosheuvel will reprise her role in the prequel, with India Amarteifio playing the young version of the character. Adjoa Andoh (Lady Danbury) and Ruth Gemmell (Lady Bridgerton) are also set to return.