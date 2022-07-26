Netflix’s ‘The Most Hated Man on the Internet’: Everything To Know About The Docuseries

There are millions of evil minds in the world. But very few of them have achieved the level of internet fame that Hunter Moore has. Hunter Moore calls himself the “king of revenge porn,” which pretty much says it all.

From the makers of Tinder Swindler and Don’t F**k With Cats, Netflix’s The Most Hated Man On The Internet revolves around a man who built the site IsAnyoneUp.com from the ground up in the late-2000s.

What started as a niche joke on the “scene” circuit quickly mutated into something even more insidious. And here’s everything you need to know in case you plan to watch the docuseries.

What time is The Most Hated Man on the Internet set to premiere?

THE MOST HATED MAN ON THE INTERNET unpacks the story behind one of the Internet's earliest and most notorious revenge porn websites.



The shocking three-part documentary series premieres on Netflix 27 July. pic.twitter.com/aJXwRkOKGo — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) July 16, 2022

The three-part documentary will release on July 27, at 12 a.m. PT or 3 a.m. ET on Netflix. Each episode is 60 minutes long, so watching the entire project will take about three hours. Mid-week releases are always a little tricky. Because most of us don’t have as much time to binge-watch stuff in between workdays. But this is a good show to watch one episode per day because it can be upsetting at times.

What is the show about?

The Most Hated Man on the Internet, like The Tinder Swindler, follows Moore’s rise and spectacularly satisfying fall from start to finish. Moore ended up behind bars after an unlikely band of allies banded together to put an end to his terrible misdeeds.

Nude photos of hundreds of women were shared on Moore’s site around 2010, often privately shared and leaked or stolen by hackers, with the comment sections a cesspit of anonymous depravity. But according to the official logline, the series follows one specific story:

Determined to remove her daughter’s photos from a revenge porn website, a persistent mother launches an online crusade to shut down its cruel founder.

In addition, the series includes exclusive interviews with other people who have been violated by Moore. Many people fought to have their content taken down from the website. Law enforcement officers who worked on the case also contributed their perspectives.

Although it has been a difficult battle, highlighting these stories demonstrates that, even in the face of heinous behavior and seemingly insurmountable odds, a determined group of people can band together and fight for what is right.

Stream The Most Hated Man on the Internet on July 27 on Netflix.