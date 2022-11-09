10 Tweets To Read Before You Stream Netflix’s The Crown Season 5

The first reviews for Netflix’s The Crown Season 5 have been released. And, as many predicted, the show appears to have crashed and burned. At least, that’s what the critics say. For the first time, the show has received mixed reviews, with many critics labeling this season as the weakest and most contentious yet.
Watch your favorite anime for free with Funimation's 14-day free trial
The Crown follows Queen Elizabeth II through her life and reign. The first four seasons spanned the late 1940s to the mid-1980s. And the main cast keeps rotating every two seasons. The fifth season not only features an all-new cast led by Imelda Stanton as Elizabeth, but it is also the show’s first season since the monarch’s death earlier this year. It will also delve into some of the most turbulent years in British history. If you are planning to stream The Crown Season 5, take a look at these 10 tweets before doing so.
10 Tweets to read before you stream The Crown Season 5
The Crown has been criticized for alleged inaccuracies and unfair portrayals of the royals. This time, however, the scrutiny is even greater. Season 5 of the royal drama has already been criticized for being “unkind” and “exploitative” ahead of its premiere, following reports that the show will delve deeply into the breakdown of the aforementioned marriage, implying that Prince Charles wanted to oust his mother as monarch and establish himself.
Meanwhile, these new episodes are largely consistent with what creator Peter Morgan has done in documenting earlier periods of Elizabeth’s reign. Morgan’s show has always mixed recreations of extremely public moments with what he imagines or perhaps wishes, in some cases, was going on behind the scenes. The difference here is that the royals’ private affairs were played out far more publicly than ever before, particularly with regard to the prince and princess’s crumbling marriage.
The Crown Season 5 premieres November 9 on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT/ 1.30 p.m. IST. What are your thoughts on this? Will you binge-watch the show? Let us know in the comments down below.