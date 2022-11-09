10 Tweets To Read Before You Stream Netflix’s The Crown Season 5

The first reviews for Netflix’s The Crown Season 5 have been released. And, as many predicted, the show appears to have crashed and burned. At least, that’s what the critics say. For the first time, the show has received mixed reviews, with many critics labeling this season as the weakest and most contentious yet.

The Crown follows Queen Elizabeth II through her life and reign. The first four seasons spanned the late 1940s to the mid-1980s. And the main cast keeps rotating every two seasons. The fifth season not only features an all-new cast led by Imelda Stanton as Elizabeth, but it is also the show’s first season since the monarch’s death earlier this year. It will also delve into some of the most turbulent years in British history. If you are planning to stream The Crown Season 5, take a look at these 10 tweets before doing so.

10 Tweets to read before you stream The Crown Season 5

THE CROWN season 5 review



"TOP QUALITY TELEVISION"



Highlights- Performances of the entire cast, Direction, Dialogues, Production Design, Costume and Makeup, Editing, Emotional moments, Style and structure.



Score – 85%



Highly Recommended.#TheCrown #Netflix pic.twitter.com/4emkZ9DOAp — Serial Binger (@SerialBinger365) November 7, 2022

Just read a review saying that season 5 of The Crown is pro Charles and Camilla… Peter Morgan you will pay for this

pic.twitter.com/KlfvXtZ8Pa — Mahdi (@Sfa9Af) November 5, 2022

🎬👑Le Monde's review of "The Crown", Season 5:



Focusing on private issues rather than geopolitics and world affairs, the TV drama depicting Elizabeth II's long reign proves, once again, its unwavering effectiveness.https://t.co/UFTrhHmyiX — Le Monde in English (@LeMonde_EN) November 8, 2022

A review of season 5 of #TheCrown. So pro Chuck & Cam🙃 pic.twitter.com/yXa1nIwuNi — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) November 5, 2022

The reviews for The Crown season 5 are in, and critics are largely agreeing that this is the worst season for the series so far.#Netflix #TheCrown pic.twitter.com/8fEpViKN47 — TV Entertainment News (@TVNewsAndRumors) November 5, 2022

#TheCrown Season 5 at 60% on Rotten Tomatoes with 20 reviews. Here are some interesting ones: pic.twitter.com/WyVFSbMSdQ — Andrew 🇵🇷 (@andrxwtv) November 5, 2022

it's weird because in France there are only good reviews for now 😅 — Ms Cagney (@jolef9) November 6, 2022

The Crown season 5 getting mixed reviews oh em gee pic.twitter.com/hjCYJJqEtR — RHAENYRA’S PUBLICIST ☭ (@beydyx) November 5, 2022

i think the most controversial thing about The Crown season 5 will be how not controversial it actually is. and although this is the weakest season, it's still royally addictive.



my review:https://t.co/vb6qZ1qdju#TheCrown — Euan Franklin (@euanfranklin95) November 5, 2022

~‘The Crown’ Season 5 Review: Queen Elizabeth Fades Behind Diana, Men~ https://t.co/xqMhCAo822

Between leaden foreshadowing of a tragedy-to-come and thin questioning of the monarchy's modern purpose, Peter Morgan's latest chapter is a sinking ship.



Peter Morgan loves h… pic.twitter.com/ZymPgXJWak — Snooper-Scope (@Snooper_Scope) November 5, 2022

The Crown has been criticized for alleged inaccuracies and unfair portrayals of the royals. This time, however, the scrutiny is even greater. Season 5 of the royal drama has already been criticized for being “unkind” and “exploitative” ahead of its premiere, following reports that the show will delve deeply into the breakdown of the aforementioned marriage, implying that Prince Charles wanted to oust his mother as monarch and establish himself.

Meanwhile, these new episodes are largely consistent with what creator Peter Morgan has done in documenting earlier periods of Elizabeth’s reign. Morgan’s show has always mixed recreations of extremely public moments with what he imagines or perhaps wishes, in some cases, was going on behind the scenes. The difference here is that the royals’ private affairs were played out far more publicly than ever before, particularly with regard to the prince and princess’s crumbling marriage.

The Crown Season 5 premieres November 9 on Netflix at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT/ 1.30 p.m. IST. What are your thoughts on this? Will you binge-watch the show? Let us know in the comments down below.