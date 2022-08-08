Netflix’s ‘I Just Killed My Dad’: Everything You Need To Know Before Watching The Docuseries

In the world of true crime documentaries, many are based on long-standing stories of serial killers that die-hard fans are already familiar with. They’re not boring to watch, but the stories are well-known among true crime fans worldwide. What is more appealing – and altogether more shocking – for documentary viewers is discovering a case that has gone unnoticed.

Skye Borgman has a reputation for unearthing these kinds of unsettling situations. She has not only brought us the perplexing docufilm Abducted In Plain Sight, but she has also directed the ever-popular Girl In The Picture. The creator has now donated her talents to a completely new docuseries, this time a stunning whodunit.

I Just Killed My Dad is a disturbing investigation into not only whether Anthony Templet committed the crime and shot his father, but also why he did it. And here’s everything you need to know before you watch the documentary.

I Just Killed My Dad: What is the documentary about?



Based on true incidents, the docuseries centers on Anthony Templet, a 17-year-old Louisiana resident who murdered his father. The circumstances surrounding the occurrence have been contested, despite the fact that the premise appears basic.

This three-part docuseries, like Borgman’s prior work, appears to re-center the narrative around this crime by emphasizing Anthony’s thoughts, emotions, and mental health. According to the synopsis, the documentary is “unprecedented” and will reveal the “unbelievable, never-been-told-before true story of the Templet family”.

It goes on: “Anthony Templet shot his father and never denied it. But why he did it is a complex question with profound implications that go far beyond one family. This three-episode documentary series explores the psyche of Anthony leading up to the events of June 3, 2019 and the journey of his mental and emotional aftermath.”

Why did Anthony Templet kill his father, Burt Templet?

On June 3, 2019, Anthony Templet, 17, and his father, Burt Templet, got into a heated argument before Anthony shot Burt. According to Fox8 Local First, Burt attempted to check Anthony’s cell phone to see if he had contacted his ex-wife, Susan. According to the publication, Anthony told authorities on the 911 call:

“He tried to attack me. Then, we got into a fist fight. Then, I ran in his room, closed the door, and got a gun,” we hear Anthony tell 9-1-1 operators.

Anthony is said to have shot his father three times. Burt died three days later as a result of his wounds. Anthony was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, which was later reduced to manslaughter after his family claimed that his father had abused him physically and emotionally for many years.

As more information became available, it was revealed that Anthony had been isolated from his family by his father and had no social life for more than a decade. He was never permitted to attend school. Anthony was also unaware of his birthday or address. In fact, his family had no idea he was still alive. WAFB9 reported that they hadn’t heard from the boy since 2008.

Anthony pled not guilty to negligent homicide in the shooting death of his father in 2019. According to WAFB, he was sentenced to five years of supervised probation beginning in March 2021. They also claim that documents obtained and shared in court appeared to confirm Burt’s history of abuse.

I Just Killed My Dad: When will the show premiere on Netflix?

Featuring a cast including the family of his dad, police officers, psychologists, and other people who might be directly or indirectly connected with the case, the series is set to premiere on August 9, 2022, on Netflix.

Was it really a case of self-defense? I Just Killed My Dad is planning to give you a version of the case that articles and websites cannot. And it will come directly from Anthony himself. We can’t wait.