Netflix Unveils New The Witcher: Blood Origin Featurette Starring Fjall Stonehearth

The upcoming Netflix series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, serves as a prequel to The Witcher, a popular fantasy drama series. It is based on a series of novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The fantasy-adventure series, starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, follows the titular enchanted monster hunter as his life becomes intertwined with political power struggles between various kingdoms and mages, as well as protecting a young orphaned princess, Cirilla (Freya Allen), who wields great power. The Witcher: Blood Origin aims to tell a prequel story that explains how The Witcher series’ world came to be.

Netflix releases The Witcher: Blood Origin featurette video.

Now, Netflix has released a new The Witcher: Blood Origin featurette showcasing never-before-seen sequences and behind-the-scenes moments of Fjall. According to the video, Fjall Stonehearth broke an oath and betrayed his homeland. And as a result, he has been expelled by his clan. The video also reveals that the person who banishes Fjall and condemns him to obscurity is none other than his father. This adds another tragic layer to Fjall’s story.

In the video, O’Fuarain also discusses Fjall’s origins, telling fans that he was born into a clan dedicated to protecting royals, a mission that led him to train in combat since he was a child. Fjall’s clan is forced to fight from a young age, subjecting them to various forms of emotional abuse in order to shape them into “obedient warriors” who are taught “not to ask questions, and follow orders.” As a result, Fjall is the ideal killing machine. But when he finds himself alone in the world, he’ll struggle to figure out who he is. Check out the video below:

Fjall joins Éile, a rival clan member who quits her position, while travelling. Fjall and Éile will struggle to put their trust in one another because of the ongoing conflict between the different clans of Blood Origins. Even so, they will develop their ability to cooperate as they try to understand what is happening to the lands.

The Witcher: Blood Origin will be available on Netflix on December 25. This means that fans won’t have to wait too long to enter The Witcher’s universe once more. The Witcher: Blood Origin, a six-episode limited series, has been reduced to just four. As numerous episodes were probably blended for pacing and various narrative reasons, this may indicate lengthy runtimes for each episode. This will not come as a surprise to watchers of Netflix series like Stranger Things, which had numerous episodes that were far over an hour long.