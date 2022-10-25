Netflix Unveils A New Trailer For The Mysterious Series 1899

Dark quickly gained critical acclaim and a devoted following after its debut in 2017. The series, which began by following characters in a fictional German village following the disappearance of a child, received praise for its tone and visual storytelling. The ambitious narratives of the German series spawned a thriving online community eager to pore over the many details and nuances associated with the sci-fi thriller.

Now, Dark co-creators Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar are back with 1899. It will follow a group of immigrants leaving London to start new lives in New York City. It is known that the journey eventually devolves into a nightmare. Meanwhile, Netflix has kept plot specifics under wraps. A previous 1899 trailer was heavy on ominous symbolism, and a poster established a similarly eerie vibe. Now, a new preview for the upcoming mystery lifts the curtain and provides a clearer picture of what audiences can expect.

Netflix unveils the full 1899 trailer

Netflix has released the full 1899 trailer ahead of the show’s November 17 premiere. The trailer begins with a message from the abandoned Prometheus arriving on the immigrants’ ship. The passengers are soon debating what, if anything, they should do in response to the incoming message. Of course, as with Dark, the situation is far from straightforward, and there are numerous indications that something more sinister is at work.

The plot’s overall thrust still remains a mystery. But it is known that 1899 will revolve around that immigrant ship leaving Europe for New York. 1899, which takes place at the end of the nineteenth century, will feature a diverse cast of characters from various backgrounds and economic classes. However, those divisions dissolve when the passengers come across the mysteriously abandoned ship known as the Prometheus. This marks the start of strange occurrences that spread throughout the ship like a curse.

It remains to be seen whether the follow-up will have the same cultural cache when it screens in a few weeks. But the sense of intrigue and anxiety is palpable. When combined with the co-creators established track record, it will be an entertaining watch.