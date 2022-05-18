Netflix Removes 70 Roles From Its Animation Division

Netflix is the top dog in the streaming platform market, with it having the most extensive catalog of content. The streaming giant truly has a variety of shows and films, with new ones constantly being added to the time. But it’s pretty well-known things are not going well for it these days.

The company has been making very controversial moves these days, which put it against the public. This, of course, led to it losing a good chunk of its userbase in the past few months. So the company has now decided to do some major reorganization which we will talk about in the next section.

Netflix fires 150 employees

Image Credit: Netflix

The report comes from The Hollywood Reporter, where the streamer has decided to let go of about 150 employees. Moreover, it states that most of these layoffs are from U.S. offices. Also, the animation division got reorganized, which led to the removal of about 70 positions from that department.

Why did Netflix fire so many of its staff?

Image Credit: Netflix

If you’ve been following some of the news regarding the streamer for the past few months, you’ll know why this happened. In April, just last month, the platform saw a loss of about 200,000 subscribers in just the first quarter. Moreover, they expect to lose even more of them in the future.

So the company has decided to pull back on its spending a bit on all fronts. These layoffs will not be the only changes you’ll see on the platform. The streamer is known for its excessive spending on all kinds of original productions that may or may not do as well. We expect to see less of that in the future and more focus on quality rather than quantity.

That’s all we have for today. What do you think about the streamer’s future? Do you think they are taking the right steps? Let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments.