Netflix Orders For A David Beckham Documentary Directed By Fisher Stevens

David Beckham joins a growing list of football stars whose lives are being documented by Netflix. The now-retired star will be the subject of a multi-part series that will span his life over forty years. Beckham is one of the world’s most recognizable sports celebrities, and he has continued to flourish long after his playing career ended.

David Beckham documentary: Details explored

ANNOUNCEMENT – A #DavidBeckham documentary series is now in production with Academy Award winners @fisherstevensbk (The Cove) and @JBattsek (Searching for Sugar Man). The series will follow Beckham's life from growing up working-class, to becoming the world's most famous athlete. pic.twitter.com/XtqGbwcXYb — Netflix ANZ (@NetflixANZ) July 14, 2022

According to a statement released by Netflix, the documentary will:

“Feature a mixture of never-before-seen personal archive footage from the last forty years and interviews with David Beckham, his family and friends, and key figures who have been part of his journey both on and off the pitch.”

In addition to that, the documentary will also explore the star’s humble working-class roots in East London. It will also explore the drive and determination that propelled him to become one of the most recognizable athletes of all time. The series will include personal archive footage of family celebrations such as birthdays and the Christmas holidays. The show will feature interviews with friends, family, and even Beckham himself. His relationship with Victoria Beckham is also set to be discussed.

The former Three Lions captain also shared the same in a joint Instagram post with Netflix. Beckham accompanied the post with two photos of himself in United shirts, one as a child and one from the present, to show fans what to expect from the documentary.

The documentary series will be directed by Fisher Stevens and executively produced alongside John Battsek. There is no official word on who else might be in the docu-series. But given the association kept by the Beckhams over the years, it should be star-studded.