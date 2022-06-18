Netflix K-Drama “Sweet Home” To Return For Season 2 And 3

The Netflix Original horror K-drama “Sweet Home” is known for breaking records and performing extremely well across the globe on Netflix. The series reached the position of number one in several countries, including South Korea, Malaysia, Philippines, and even made it to the U.S. Top Ten list.

Produced by Studio Dragon, the show is based on the webtoon comic of the same name by Yongchan Hwang. Alongside the season 2 announcement, Netflix has also revealed that the third season of Sweet Home is also on the way.

Director talks about the production of the new season

“In these new seasons, Sweet Home will take on a larger scale with an expanded storyline and cast,” the company said in a statement.

Source: YouTube

The first season of the show revolved around the fantastical world of humans turning into savage monsters, wreaking havoc on people. One troubled teen and his apartment neighbors are forced to fight to survive — and somehow hold on to their humanity.

The show allegedly received special acclaim for some characters, such as those played by Song Kang, Lee Jin-wook, Lee Do-hyun, and Kim Nam-hee.

As much as fans loved the setting and plot of the show, the scriptwriters did leave the viewers on a cliffhanger as we saw Sang-Wook dying in a pool of his own blood after attempting to help Yu Ri. The last twist of the season was Cha Hyun Soo awakening in the military van, being driven by a scarless Sang-Wook.

Source: YouTube

When can we expect Season 2 to be released?

Since the filming of the first season took roughly eight months, it might be a while before fans can get a glimpse at even the trailer of the upcoming season.

If we are to assume that production has only just begun in June 2022, then this means filming may not end until February 2023. The expected release is somewhere around late 2023.